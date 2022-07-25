Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Nagaland Logs 10 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Nagaland's Covid-19 tally rose to 35,693 on Sunday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, two more than the previous day, a health official said.

COVID-19 test in Leh Photo: PTI

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 7:22 am

One fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 767, it said.

Mokokchung district reported the highest number of new cases at four, followed by three in Kohima and two in Dimapur.

The state now has 92 active cases, while 33,335 people have recovered from the disease so far, including seven in the last 24 hours.

Altogether 1,499 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

Nagaland has tested 4.76 lakh samples for coronavirus to date.

