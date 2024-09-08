Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns

According to an Assam Rifles officer, the group was halted by CDF-Hualngoram militants and assaulted due to a prior altercation with members of the resistance group. The two boys who were captured were initially held in the Rih Dil area for two days, while others managed to escape. They were later transferred to the Liando Camp in Seik village, Myanmar, where they were severely tortured. Reports indicate that the captives were tortured, including having their heads tonsured, being burned with cigarette butts, and one boy losing a front teeth.