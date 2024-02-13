'Muslim Women Were Not Allowed To Have Their Opinions, Now They Will Have Equal Rights': Uttarakhand Speaker On UCC Bill

Muslim women also feel it is an interference in their personal matters.

No, it’s not. Rather, once the UCC is implemented most evils and bad practices going on for decades will end. Everyone will get equal rights. Discrimination between son and daughter and man and woman will also end. More than that the law will create awareness among communities, across religions. Ban on practices like polygamy/polyandry, in any form, is a reformative step that needs to be welcomed by women. How long can women suffer and tolerate it?

The UCC bill has tried to equate live-in relationships with marriages. Experts say mandatory registration of live-in relationships is an invasion of privacy and interference in personal matters of young adults. What do you think?

Live-in relationships are a hard reality now. What’s happening in big cities is heart-wrenching. A lot of men are deserting partners abruptly, and entering into new relationships. But, once UCC comes into force, women will get legal protection (in live-in relationships). Thus, mandatory registration, while starting or ending a live-in relationship, is necessitated.

The UCC also provides for the maintenance of women "deserted" by their partners similar to a married woman. Right now, we may not be having such cases in Dehradun or other towns of Uttarakhand, but as society grows, no one will be able to stop it. Compulsory registrations will go a long way. There will also be no difference between legitimate and illegitimate children under the UCC.