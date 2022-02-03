Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Mumbai: Three Held For Stealing Motorcycles For Joyride

The police have apprehended Alankar Gudekar (21), Sibu Kamal Adak and Krishna Shukla alias Kisan (22), while two more accused are absconding, he said.

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 6:12 pm

The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly stealing motorcycles for going on joyrides and recovered 12 two-wheelers from them, an official said.
       

The accused allegedly stole expensive motorcycles from different parts of the city and its adjoining areas, especially from crowded market places, the official from Aarey police station said. 
       

The accused are college dropouts and two of them, Gudekar and Kisan, have multiple cases to their name, he said. The accused have been arrested under section 399 (dacoity) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added.

With PTI inputs.

National Robbery Theft/Robbery Motorcycle Mumbai Police Mumbai City
