Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mumbai Sees 8 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Casualty; Active Tally At 51

Home National

Mumbai Sees 8 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Casualty; Active Tally At 51

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the toll remained unchanged at 19,744 and the count of recoveries reached 11,35,129 after 15 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Mumbai had on Friday witnessed five new cases. 

COVID-19 cases (Representational image)
COVID-19 cases (Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:13 pm

With the addition of eight new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Mumbai reached 11,54,924 on Saturday, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the toll remained unchanged at 19,744 and the count of recoveries reached 11,35,129 after 15 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Mumbai had on Friday witnessed five new cases. 

The city is now left with 51 active Covid-19 cases and the average doubling rate has increased to 95,748 days, it said. As many as 2,489 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,85,70,641.

The city's overall growth rate of cases between November 26 and December 2 was 0.001 per cent and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, it was stated.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Mumbai 8 Covid-19 Cases The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Official Active Covid-19 Cases India Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI