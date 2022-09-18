Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Logs 104 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Casualties

As many as 185 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries to 11,28,253. With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city currently has 1,071 active cases, he said.

Mumbai Logs 104 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Casualties
Mumbai Logs 104 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Casualties

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 8:22 pm

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 104 fresh cases of coronavirus and two deaths due to the infection, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With this, the tally of cases has risen to 11,49,049 and toll to 19,725, he said.

Of the latest cases, 14 patients have been hospitalised, with seven on oxygen support, taking the number of patients undergoing treatment at city hospitals to 141, the official said.

As many as 185 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries to 11,28,253. With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city currently has 1,071 active cases, he said.

At least 7,635 swab samples were tested in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,82,30,558, the official said.

The overall growth rate of cases between September 11 and 17 is 0.015 per cent and the doubling rate is at 4,925 days, he added.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

306 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Karnataka

306 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Karnataka

Puducherry Logs 74 New Covid-19 Cases

Tags

National Active Covid Cases AC Milan COVID-19 Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded