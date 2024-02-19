Multi-Tier Security For PM Modi's Visit To Jammu

A multi-tier security setup has been put in place and traffic advisories issued for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu on Tuesday, officials on Monday said.

Modi is scheduled to address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit on February 20, they said.

The officials said the prime minister will also launch multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation and road sectors, worth Rs 30,500 crore.