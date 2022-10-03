Mulayam Singh Yadav Rushed To ICU, Kept In Ventilator

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was rushed to ICU of Medanta hospital, Gurugram yesterday as he faced severe breathing issue. The 82 years’ old regional satrap had an infection in urinary tract and as there was no improvement, he was kept in ventilator, India Today reported.

Though he was primarily admitted to the private ward, with the situation deteriorating, he had been taken to ICU. The official twitter of Samajwadi Party yesterday asked the supporters to not gather at hospital as officially information will be given to them in due course.

Flooding of Reactions from Different Political Leaders

As the senior leader was taken to hospital, it is reported that several leaders including their vehement oppositions inquired about his health. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi even called up former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that he is always there if any need arises.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief M Stalin also expressed his concern over his health and tweeted, “Worried about the health of Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Thiru. Mulayam Singh. Hoping that he makes a full and quick recovery.”

Worried about the health of Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Thiru. Mulayam Singh.



Hoping that he makes a full and quick recovery. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 2, 2022

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also called Yadav junior to ask about his health. In a tweet in Hindi, Singh wrote, “On getting information out the ill health of ormer Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I spoke to his son Akhilesh Yadav over phone and inquired about his well-being. I pray to God that he gets well soon.”

Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Almost Prime Minister

First time being elected as an MLA in 1967 at the age of 28 years. Yadav’s political career spanned for almost five decades. In 1992, he founded SP and expanded his footholds across North India. Interestingly, his emergence coincides with the spread of Hindutva during the late 1980s.

It was during his chief Ministership that he ordered police firing on Kar Sewaks in 1990. Upholding the secular image and consolidating Muslims and Yadav votes, Mulayam said, “Parinda bhi par nahin maar sakega (there will be so much security at the structure that not even a bird would be able to flutter there).”

In 1996, he almost became Prime Minister. As the Union Front was about to form Government, Yadav’s name was floated as the senior leader to take the charge. However, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav opposed it that Mulayam even epented a few years back. Addressing a rally in Lucknow he said that it was Lalu who missed the opportunity.

However, with the time as the dominance of Mulayam Singh Yadav dwindled his son became the new face of the party. The division between his brother Shivpal Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav made the regional leader withdraw from mundane political activities.

Mulayam served as the Chief Minister of the state thrice between 1989-91, 1993-95 and 2003-2007. He was also the union defence minister or a brief period from 1996-1998.