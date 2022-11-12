Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
MP: PWD Official Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe From A Contractor In Bhopal

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Saturday, a public works official was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, an official said.

PWD (Representational Image)
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 8:43 pm

An official from the public works department (PWD) was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Saturday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught an executive engineer of the PWD department accepting the bribe at Nehru Nagar crossing, Bhopal Lokayukta superintendent of police Manu Vyas told PTI.

The complainant, who is a contractor, had alleged that the accused official had demanded a bribe to clear his bill dues and a security deposit return totaling around Rs 67 lakh, he said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, the official said. 

National Public Works Department (PWD) PWD Officials Bhopal Contractor Bhopal Lokayukta Madhya Pradesh Bribery
