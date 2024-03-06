MP HC Says Divorced Woman 'Misused' Legal Process, Asks Her To Pay Rs 1 Lakh Cost To Ex-Husband

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a divorced woman while taking a dim view of of her move to continue an "unscrupulous litigation" against her former husband and his elderly parents.

The woman has "misused the process of the court", Justice Subodh Abhyankar of the HC's single bench in Indore said in the order on March 1.

The cost has been imposed only to caution the unscrupulous litigants that they cannot take the courts for a ride, it said.

The woman, resident of Indore, received Rs 50 lakh in lieu of a compromise following the divorce through mutual consent in February last year.