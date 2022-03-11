MP: Bank Manager, Revenue Official Booked For Accepting Bribes

A bank manager and a revenue official were on Friday caught red-handed while accepting bribes in separate operations by the Lokayukta police in Ujjain and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.



Based on a complaint, Mangilal Chauhan, the manager of Central Bank of India's Alot branch in Ujjain, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, Ujjain Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Anil Vishwakarma said.



The complainant Babu Singh has alleged that Chauhan had demanded Rs 10,000 from him to release a loan of Rs 2.73 lakh sanctioned in December last year, the official said.



A trap was laid, and Chauhan was caught red-handed while accepting the sum from the complainant, he added. In a similar operation, the Lokayukta police arrested revenue official Kaushal Kishore Rajput while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 at his office in Dhanaura Tehsil headquarters in Seoni, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police J P Verma said.



According to the complainant Sheikh Peer Querashi, the official had demanded Rs 15,000 from him to update government land records in his name after demarking a family property. The accused in both cases have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it was stated.

