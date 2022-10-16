Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

More Than 4,000 kg Of Illegal Crackers Were Seized In Gurugram

Police here said they seized over four quintals of banned firecrackers from a warehouse in Farrukhnagar.

Listen to the story

Firecrackers
More Than 4,000 kg Of Illegal Crackers Were Seized In Gurugram File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 7:39 pm

More than four quintals of banned firecrackers were seized in a raid at a warehouse in the Farrukhnagar area here, police said on Sunday.

The warehouse bearing the title 'Vashishth and Company', built over six acres of land near Daboda village, was raided Saturday night by a team of Farrukhnagar Police Station, led by Inspector Jitender Kumar, they said.  

The godown had 10 rooms and eight of them were used to keep the banned firecrackers that later weighed 4,235 kg. 

Some of the other rooms had green crackers for which the warehouse owner, Anand Vashishth, had a licence, police said.  

“The raid was conducted and firecrackers were seized in the presence of duty magistrate Sajjan Kumar, tehsildar of Farrukhnagar.

“An FIR has been registered against the godown owner who is a native of Delhi and the matter is being investigated. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Jitender Kumar. 

Tags

National Gurugram Illegal Firecrackers FARRUKHNAGAR Delhi Police Stations District Magistrate FIR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vaishali Takkar Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Dies At 29, Suicide Suspected

Vaishali Takkar Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Dies At 29, Suicide Suspected

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health