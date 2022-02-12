Mizoram Registers 1,822 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,95,189 on Saturday as 1,822 more people, including 443 children, tested positive for the infection, an official said. The coronavirus death toll rose to 635 as one more patient succumbed to the infection, the official said.

The state had reported 1,641 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on the previous day. Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 899, followed by Lunglei (234) and Serchhip (146), he said.

The single-day positivity rate slightly increased to 25.38 per cent from 25.12 per cent on the previous day. The northeastern state now has 12,623 active cases, while 1,81,931 people have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 93.20 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.32 per cent, he said. The state has thus far tested over 17.51 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 7,180 on Friday. State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 6.31 lakh have received two doses.

With PTI Inputs