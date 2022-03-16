Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Meghalaya Rolls Out Covid Vaccination Drive For 2 Lakh Children Aged 12-14 Yrs

"Two lakh children in the 12-14 years age group are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines," the official told PTI.

COVID-19 vaccination.(Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 9:05 pm

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination drive for over two lakh children in the 12-14 years age group, a senior health official said.
       

She said that the state health department has thus far received around 1.44 lakh doses for the exercise. "Two lakh children in the 12-14 years age group are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines," the official told PTI.
       

The drive began at 10 locations in the East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls. It will gradually commence in other parts of the state as it takes time to distribute the vaccine doses, she added.

With PTI inputs.

