Sunday, May 01, 2022
May Day celebrated with zeal across Pondy

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy were among those who greeted the working class on the occasion of May Day, celebrated in the union territory on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Updated: 01 May 2022 7:02 pm

In her message, the Lt Governor referred to the sustained struggle of the working class to acquire their rights and greeted the workers on occasion. In his message, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that May Day marked the victory of the working class in protecting their rights and highlighted the significance of the workers` contributions to the development of the nation through their hard and dedicated work.

The opposition DMK, led by the opposition leader in Assembly R Siva, took out a rally focusing on the significant role the working class played in augmenting the nation's economic status.
Leaders of the ruling AINRC, AIADMK and Left parties celebrated the day at various centers.

