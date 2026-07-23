Massive Absenteeism Hits JSSC Field Worker Exam Over Distant Centres and Delayed Admit Card Emails

Distant Centres Deter Candidates

One of the candidates who did not write the exam was 26-year-old Lipika Mahapatra from Baharagora in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district. She said she was allotted an examination centre in Hazaribagh, over 300 km away, and decided not to appear for the exam. She said she got to know just about four days before the examination that she would have to travel overnight and arrange accommodation at such short notice.