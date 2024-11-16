National

Manipur: Protestors Torch Houses Of MLAs Over Killing Of 3 Persons, Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley

A mob stormed the residences of Manipur ministers and MLAs on Saturday, in protest against the killing of three persons. Three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from the Jiribam district, were found near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night.

Manipur Imphal Valley protests
People protest after bodies of six people from the Meitei community were found, days after they were taken hostage by suspected Kuki insurgents from Manipur's Jiribam district, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Photo: PTI
A day after the bodies of three persons out of six missing people were recovered from a Manipur river, protestors attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs on Saturday, prompting the government to impose prohibitory orders in five districts for an indefinite period and suspended internet services in parts of the state.

Protesters ransacked the houses of three of six legislators, including that of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law, and set their properties on fire while security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in different parts of Imphal, police said.

Bodies of three persons, suspected to be among six missing people from the Jiribam district, were found near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night.

Among the state ministers whose residences were stormed by the protesters are Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh and Y Khemchand, an official said.

The curfew was imposed for an indefinite period in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal valley "due to developing law and order situation", he said.

ALSO READ| Manipur: 3 Bodies Recovered From Jiribam, Suspected To Be The Missing

The state administration suspended internet services temporarily in seven districts on Saturday evening in the wake of protesters storming into the residences of state ministers and MLAs, another official said.

A mob stormed the residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan at Lamphel Sanakeithel in Imphal West district, police said.

Lamphel Sanakeithel Development Authority's representative David told reporters, "Sapam assured us that the issues related to the killing of three persons will be discussed at a cabinet meeting and that the minister will tender his resignation if the government fails to honour the sentiment of the public."

Protesters also stormed the residence of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Singh in Khurai area in Imphal East district, police said. Later in the evening, a mob also attempted to attack his residence, prompting security forces to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

The residence of Y Khemchand, the minister for Municipal Administration Housing Development, in Singjamei area in Imphal West district was also targeted by the protesters, police said.

Agitators in Sagolband area in Imphal West district gathered in front of the residence of BJP MLA RK Imo, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and raised slogans demanding an "appropriate response from the government" and urging the authorities to "arrest the culprits within 24 hours".

The mob vandalised the BJP MLA's house and set ablaze the properties of the legislator, a senior police officer said.

Protesters also stormed the residence of BJP legislator Sapam Kunjakesore in Tera in Imphal West and ransacked his properties, another officer said.

One vehicle parked outside the MLA's residence was also torched.

The residence of another BJP legislator Joykishan Singh at Thangmeiband in the district was also vandalised, police said.

Agitators gheraoed the houses JD(U) MLA T Arun of Wangkhei constituency and BJP legislator Karam Shyam of Langthabal.

No damage to their properties was reported.

Protesters, who had come to meet Keishamthong constituency's independent legislator Sapam Nishikanta Singh at his residence in Tiddim Road in Imphal West, targeted the office building of a local newspaper owned by him after they were informed that the legislator was not present in the state.

The mob destroyed some temporary structures in front of the office building, another official claimed.

ALSO READ|Manipur: Six People Including 3 women And 3 Children Missing In Jiribam After Gunfight

Agitators also set tyres on fire in the middle of a road in Imphal town's Thangmeiband area, just 200 metres away from the Manipur Legislative Assembly building, demanding justice for three persons whose bodies were found on Friday night near the Assam-Manipur border.

At Keisampat Bridge, tear gas shells were fired to disperse protesters who were attempting to march towards several buildings, including Raj Bhavan, and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the police said.

Woman BJP MLA S Kebi Devi wanted to talk with the protesters in Naoriya Pakhanglakpa area in Imphal West district and went to the protest site. But she was taken to a vehicle of the state forces after the agitators became hostile, a senior officer said.

Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the "territorial jurisdiction of currently affected districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur for two days with effect from 5.15 pm on Saturday.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body representing civil society organisations of Imphal valley, demanded military action on militants within 24 hours.

COCOMI spokesperson K Athouba called for the immediate repeal of AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act), which was recently re-imposed in areas under six police stations.

Meanwhile, suspected militants engaged in a brief exchange of fire with security forces in Irengbam Maning area in Bishnupur district, police said. No one was hurt in the incident, they said.

The bodies of the 10 Kuki-Zo youths killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Jiribam were on Saturday airlifted to Churachandpur from Assam's Silchar town, where the autopsies were conducted.

