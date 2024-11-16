Manipur: Protestors Torch Houses Of MLAs Over Killing Of 3 Persons, Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley

People protest after bodies of six people from the Meitei community were found, days after they were taken hostage by suspected Kuki insurgents from Manipur's Jiribam district, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Photo: PTI

People protest after bodies of six people from the Meitei community were found, days after they were taken hostage by suspected Kuki insurgents from Manipur's Jiribam district, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Photo: PTI