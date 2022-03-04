Mandaviya Stresses Importance Of Enhancing Awareness About Hearing Disorders

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Thursday stressed on the importance of collaborative efforts for enhancing awareness among communities about hearing disorders and hearing impairment. Addressing the 10th anniversary of World Hearing Day celebrations at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre here, Mandaviya said when left undetected and untreated, hearing ailments can transform into disabilities, thereby adversely impacting the productivity and quality of life of many.

"With Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan, everyone can effectively contribute to adding to the existing knowledge among communities regarding benefits of early identification, and timely treatment of hearing disorders," he said. The theme for this year's World Hearing Day is "To hear for life, listen with care". The Union Health Minister acknowledged the crucial role of ASHA workers and ANMs, doctors, NGOs and nurses in creating awareness in this regard, a health ministry said.

He urged them to further educate the communities and parents of young children for early screening and identification of hearing impaired. Mandaviya also stated that in the modern age of technological growth, almost all causes of hearing loss including exposure to loud sounds can be prevented and treated. Use of technology can be a game changer in achieving this, he added. He highlighted the commitment of the government towards healthcare of the elderly.

The Union minister virtually inaugurated Neonatal Hearing Screening Facilities for hearing impaired at AIIMS and 11 Outreach Service Centre (OSC), All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysore. He also released a book of guidelines for Hearing and Screening for children and elderly along with the last two years screening report for newborn, school-going and adults, the statement said. While releasing the guidelines, Mandaviya highlighted that more than 1 lakh infants per year in India are diagnosed with hearing problems.

With PTI Inputs