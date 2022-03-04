Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mandaviya Stresses Importance Of Enhancing Awareness About Hearing Disorders

Mandaviya said when left undetected and untreated, hearing ailments can transform into disabilities, thereby adversely impacting the productivity and quality of life of many.

Mandaviya Stresses Importance Of Enhancing Awareness About Hearing Disorders
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 1:56 pm

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Thursday stressed on the importance of collaborative efforts for enhancing awareness among communities about hearing disorders and hearing impairment. Addressing the 10th anniversary of World Hearing Day celebrations at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre here, Mandaviya said when left undetected and untreated, hearing ailments can transform into disabilities, thereby adversely impacting the productivity and quality of life of many.

"With Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan, everyone can effectively contribute to adding to the existing knowledge among communities regarding benefits of early identification, and timely treatment of hearing disorders," he said. The theme for this year's World Hearing Day is "To hear for life, listen with care". The Union Health Minister acknowledged the crucial role of ASHA workers and ANMs, doctors, NGOs and nurses in creating awareness in this regard, a health ministry said.

He urged them to further educate the communities and parents of young children for early screening and identification of hearing impaired. Mandaviya also stated that in the modern age of technological growth, almost all causes of hearing loss including exposure to loud sounds can be prevented and treated. Use of technology can be a game changer in achieving this, he added. He highlighted the commitment of the government towards healthcare of the elderly.

Related stories

India Needs To Remain Vigilant As Neighbouring Countries Not Polio-Free: Mandaviya

India Strongly Poised To Implement Framework Of 'Total Health And One Health': Mansukh Mandaviya

80 Per Cent Of India's Adults Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Mandaviya

The Union minister virtually inaugurated Neonatal Hearing Screening Facilities for hearing impaired at AIIMS and 11 Outreach Service Centre (OSC), All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysore. He also released a book of guidelines for Hearing and Screening for children and elderly along with the last two years screening report for newborn, school-going and adults, the statement said. While releasing the guidelines, Mandaviya highlighted that more than 1 lakh infants per year in India are diagnosed with hearing problems.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Mansukh Mandaviya Awareness Campaign Disease Prevention Persons With Disability The Union Health Ministry Health Ministry Public Health Mansukh Mandaviya New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ICC Women's World Cup: WI Beat NZ By 3 Runs

ICC Women's World Cup: WI Beat NZ By 3 Runs

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura