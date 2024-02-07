Man Stabbed For Scolding Boy For Wheeling, Rash Driving On Cycle; Juvenile & Two Friends Held

According to the police, Susheel had taken his pet dog for a stroll on Tuesday evening when he saw a 16-year-old boy performing wheeling and riding his bicycle in a rash manner. He scolded the boy and this led to a heated argument between the two. The boy left the spot and later went near the victim's house along with his three friends.

The boy along with his accomplices stabbed the victim with a knife and fled the spot. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated. He's out of danger, a senior police officer said.

"The preliminary enquiry has revealed that the accused was riding in a rash manner. The victim questioned about the rash riding which led to the incident. Further investigation is going on.. We have secured three accused including the juvenile. Teams have been formed to nab the fourth accused in the case," he said.