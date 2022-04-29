Man Held At Delhi Airport With Foreign Currency Worth Rs 59 Lakh

An Indian man travelling to Sharjah was caught by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle foreign currency worth about Rs 59 lakh by concealing it in his bag, an official said on Friday.

The passenger was intercepted on the night of April 27 when he arrived at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to board an Air India flight.

A total of USD 22,000 and 2,00,000 dirhams which is worth about Rs 59 lakh were recovered from the passenger, a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said.

"As he could not furnish any valid authorisation for carrying such a big amount of cash, he was detained and later handed over to Customs authorities for a detailed probe," the official said.

-With PTI Input