Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Held At Delhi Airport With Foreign Currency Worth Rs 59 Lakh

A total of USD 22,000 and 2,00,000 dirhams which is worth about Rs 59 lakh were recovered from the passenger, a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said.

Man Held At Delhi Airport With Foreign Currency Worth Rs 59 Lakh
Indira Gandhi Airport

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 5:55 pm

An Indian man travelling to Sharjah was caught by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle foreign currency worth about Rs 59 lakh by concealing it in his bag, an official said on Friday.

The passenger was intercepted on the night of April 27 when he arrived at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to board an Air India flight.

Related stories

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United Manager, Takes Job As Austria Coach

BJP Leader Kills Self Over Pressure To Bear Male Child, Husband Arrested

Delhi Govt Gives Rs 1 Crore To Family Of Sanitation Worker Who Died Of COVID-19

A total of USD 22,000 and 2,00,000 dirhams which is worth about Rs 59 lakh were recovered from the passenger, a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said.

"As he could not furnish any valid authorisation for carrying such a big amount of cash, he was detained and later handed over to Customs authorities for a detailed probe," the official said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Two Arrested Delhi Police Smuggling New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022