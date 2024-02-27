Ghaziabad: Shocked Wife Jumps To Death As 25-Year-Old Man Dies After Heart Attack In Zoo

According to the family members, Abhishek and Anjali, who got married on November 30, planned a visit to Delhi zoo. While exploring the zoo, as per reports, Abhishek started feeling discomfort in his chest following which, Anjali promptly called up his friends. Abhishek was reportedly taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital first and then referred to Safdarjung hospital where the doctors declared Abhishek dead later in the day. Doctors said that heart attack was ascertained as the cause of death.

Abhishek's body was then taken to the newly-wed couple's home at Ahlcon Apartments in Ghaziabad's Vaishali around 9 pm. Unable to bear the pain of this sudden loss, Anjali reportedly rushed to their seventh floor balcony and jumped.