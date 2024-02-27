Ghaziabad: Shocked Wife Jumps To Death As 25-Year-Old Man Dies After Heart Attack In Zoo

In a tragic incident, a young couple in Ghaziabad, who started their day with a visit to the zoo, died in less than 24 hours. As per reports, following the death of 25-year-old Abhishek Ahluwali, his wife Anjali, unable to bear the shock, died of suicide after she jumped from the seventh floor.
According to the family members, Abhishek and Anjali, who got married on November 30, planned a visit to Delhi zoo. While exploring the zoo, as per reports, Abhishek started feeling discomfort in his chest following which, Anjali promptly called up his friends. Abhishek was reportedly taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital first and then referred to Safdarjung hospital where the doctors declared Abhishek dead later in the day. Doctors said that heart attack was ascertained as the cause of death.
Abhishek's body was then taken to the newly-wed couple's home at Ahlcon Apartments in Ghaziabad's Vaishali around 9 pm. Unable to bear the pain of this sudden loss, Anjali reportedly rushed to their seventh floor balcony and jumped.
According to Abhishek's relative, "After the body was brought home, she sat next to it, weeping. Then she suddenly got up and ran towards the balcony. I figured that she was going to jump. I ran after her, but before I could stop her, she had jumped."
Anjali, as per reports, was rushed to Max Hospital, Vaishali, with serious injuries and breathed her last within few hours.
The 25-year-old's tragic death has once yet again drawn attention to the alarming rise in the number of young adults succumbing to cardiac arrests including the recent deaths reported during Garba events to marriage processions to gyms.