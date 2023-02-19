Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Man Accused Of Stealing Rs 7 Lakh In Palghar Held From Surat Airport On Way To Nepal

Home National

Man Accused Of Stealing Rs 7 Lakh In Palghar Held From Surat Airport On Way To Nepal

The amount was stolen from a home in Nalasopara on February 13 and the owner had named the accused, who worked in the former's brother's shop, as a suspect, Tulinj police station senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar said.

Man Accused Of Stealing Rs 7 Lakh In Palghar Held From Surat Airport On Way To Nepal
Man Accused Of Stealing Rs 7 Lakh In Palghar Held From Surat Airport On Way To Nepal Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 5:14 pm

A man who allegedly stole Rs 7 lakh from Palghar in Maharashtra and was planning to escape to Nepal was held at Gujarat's Surat airport, a police official said on Sunday.

The amount was stolen from a home in Nalasopara on February 13 and the owner had named the accused, who worked in the former's brother's shop, as a suspect, Tulinj police station senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar said.

"We nabbed him from Surat airport on Friday. He was planning to flee to Nepal. SWe have recovered Rs 5.65 lakh from him," he said.

Related stories

Rajasthan Lynchings: Accused Says They First Went To Police, Haryana To Cancel Accused Monu's Arms Licence, Read All Updates

Allahabad HC Rejects Petition Seeking To Cancel Of FIR Against Conversion Accused

Meet Monu Manesar Of Bajrang Dal, Accused In Rajasthan Lynchings And Haryana's Leading Cow Vigilante

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Accused Held Stealing Police Investigation Surat Airport Gujarat Police Palghar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families