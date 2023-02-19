Man Accused Of Stealing Rs 7 Lakh In Palghar Held From Surat Airport On Way To Nepal

A man who allegedly stole Rs 7 lakh from Palghar in Maharashtra and was planning to escape to Nepal was held at Gujarat's Surat airport, a police official said on Sunday.

The amount was stolen from a home in Nalasopara on February 13 and the owner had named the accused, who worked in the former's brother's shop, as a suspect, Tulinj police station senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar said.

"We nabbed him from Surat airport on Friday. He was planning to flee to Nepal. SWe have recovered Rs 5.65 lakh from him," he said.

-With PTI Input