Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Visits School In N-24 Parganas, Distributes Toys, Chocolates Among Children

Mamata later handed over winter garments to the locals of Khapukur in Hasnabad.

Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna
Mamata Banerjee visited primary school in North 24 Parganas district Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 2:58 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited a primary school here in North 24 Parganas district, and interacted with children. Banerjee also distributed chocolates and soft toys among the students.

She later handed over winter garments to the locals of Khapukur in Hasnabad. People were heard complaining of drinking water woes to the CM. Mihir Adhikari, a local resident, said river bank erosion was another problem affecting the people of Hasnabad.

"We are hopeful that the CM will listen to our problems and address them," he added. Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in Bengal sometime next year.  

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Mamata Visits School N-24 Parganas Distributes Toys Chocolates Among Children Winter Garments
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected