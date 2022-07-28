Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Banerjee Announces Population-based Screening For Hepatitis In West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has announced a population-based screening in the state for Hepatitis.

undefined
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 11:25 am

 The program taken up by the West Bengal government to eradicate hepatitis has become a model for the country, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday.

Banerjee said her government would start population-based screening for the disease. "On World Hepatitis Day, we reiterate our commitment to eliminate Hepatitis by 2030. The program in West Bengal is a role model for the country," she tweeted. 

"Vaccine of Hepatitis B is provided to all newborns to give lifelong immunity. We shall be taking treatment services to sub-district level and population-based screening. Let's all take up the challenge on this day to eliminate Hepatitis in West Bengal," she added.

Related stories

Mamata Banerjee Announces International Music Festival In Kolkata In December

I Don't Support Corruption Or Wrongdoing, Guilty Must Be Punished: Mamata Banerjee After Partha Chatterjee's Arrest

BJP Will Be Swept Away From Power In 2024: Mamata Banerjee

World Hepatitis Day is commemorated to enhance the awareness level of hepatitis, a disease related to the inflammation of the liver, causing a range of health problems, including liver cancer.

Tags

National Mamata Banerjee Hepatitis B World Hepatitis Day West Bengal Liver Cancer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham