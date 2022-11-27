Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mainpuri Bypoll: SP Seeks Removal Of Admin Officials For Pressuring Village, Blockheads To Vote For BJP

According to the Samajwadi Party, the Mainpuri district administration allegedly pressured village and blockheads to vote for the BJP. 

Mainpuri Bypoll: SP Seeks Removal Of Admin Officials For Pressuring Village, Blockheads To Vote For BJP
Mainpuri Bypoll: SP Seeks Removal Of Admin Officials For Pressuring Village, Blockheads To Vote For BJP Representational

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 6:48 pm

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday alleged that the Mainpuri district administration was pressuring village and blockheads to vote for the BJP in the December 5 Mainpuri bypoll. 

A delegation of the party met Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla and demanded the removal of District Magistrate Avinash Kumar Rai and Senior Senior Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh for allegedly misusing their administrative powers. 

In a memorandum, the SP leaders claimed that the officials were putting pressure on village heads, blockheads, district panchayat members, and others to vote for the BJP in the Mainpuri bypoll.

They said the free and fair election was not possible till these officials remained in their posts.

The SP delegation was led by former Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey, SP state president Naresh Uttam and Rajendra Chowdhury among others. 

Tags

National The Samajwadi Party Mainpuri Bypoll Mainpuri BJP Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla Avinash Kumar Rai Jai Prakash Singh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Woman Allegedly Kills 18-month-Old Daughter In UP's Bijnor

Woman Allegedly Kills 18-month-Old Daughter In UP's Bijnor