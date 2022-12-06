Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Maharashtra Sees 34 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally 273

Home National

Maharashtra Sees 34 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally 273

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,353, the official said. The state had on Monday recorded 22 cases.

Coronavirus (Representative image)
Coronavirus (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 9:01 pm

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 34 fresh coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,033, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,353, the official said. The state had on Monday recorded 22 cases.

With this, the state is now left with 273 active cases, the official said. The fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, he said.

As many as 10,323 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 8,57,01,917.

Maharashtra cases: Fresh cases 34, Total cases 81,36,033, Deaths 1,48,407, Discharged 79,87,353, Tests 8,57,01,917. 

Tags

National Maharashtra 34 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Active Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Death Toll Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him