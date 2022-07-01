Maharashtra Records 3,249 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths; Active Tally Below 24,000

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,249 fresh coronavirus cases, nearly 400 less than a day ago, and four more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 79,79,363, while the death toll increased to 1,47,929, the health department said in a bulletin.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 3,640 cases and three fatalities. Mumbai registered 978 cases of the respiratory illness and two fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The other two coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded in Thane and Ulhasnagar (one each), the bulletin said. The state case fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent.

The bulletin said 4,189 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,07,438 and leaving the state with 23,996 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.85 per cent, it said.

The health department said 42,443 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their total count to 8,20,44,129.

-With PTI Input