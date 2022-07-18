Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Maharashtra Rains: Areas Around Jayakwadi Dam On Alert As Storage Reaches 75pc Of Capacity

Residents in the vicinity of Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have been asked to stay alert as its water storage had reached 74.60 percent of capacity as on Monday evening due to heavy rains, an official said.

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:11 pm

The dam is located in the district's Paithan tehsil and the water inflow in it was currently 33,620 cusec (cubic feet per second), he said.

"If the inflow continues at this rate, dam gates will have to be lifted to discharge water. Hence, we have raised an alert for villages along the banks of the Godavari river (on which the dam is built) in Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, and Nanded," he said.

Meanwhile, a gate of Vishnupuri Dam located on the Godavari in Nanded was lifted on Monday and 12,395 cusec water was being released into the river, and the storage has reached 65.03 percent of capacity, another official said.

As per the official, water storage in 11 major irrigation projects was 67.13 percent now, which was 46.61 percent on the same day last year.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Monsoon Indian Meteorological Department Weather Mumbai Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Maharashtra Rains Areas Around Jayakwadi Dam On Alert
