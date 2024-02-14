Maharashtra Legislature To Hold Special Session On Feb 20 To Discuss Maratha Quota Issue

A special session of the Maharashtra legislature would be held on February 20 to discuss reservation and other demands of the Maratha community, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Office said on Wednesday evening.

The decision came as the hunger strike of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who had demanded that such a session be called, entered its fifth day and he was given IV fluids in view of deteriorating health.

The quota and other issues of the Maratha community were discussed in the state cabinet meeting after which it was decided to hold a special session, the CMO statement said.