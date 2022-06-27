Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Maharashtra Crisis: Some Powerful Force Backing Rebel Shinde, Says NCP's Khadse

Newly elected Eknath Khadse stated that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was due to some "powerful force" backing the dissidents.

Eknath Khadse File photo

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 7:25 am

Newly elected NCP MLC Eknath Khadse on Sunday said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was due to some "powerful force" backing the dissidents.
       

Addressing a press conference here, Khadse, a former BJP leader, said the identity of this "powerful force" would be out in the open in the coming days, adding that he had never seen the state go through such a volatile situation in his 40-year political career.
       

"It (rebellion) is an internal issue of the Sena. However, there is surely some powerful force supporting Shinde. He will not take such a bold step without powerful backing. I have not seen such instability in the state in my 40-year career," Khadse said. 

