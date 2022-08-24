Maharashtra CM Felicitates Centenarian Ex-MLA Keshavrao Shankarrao Dhondge

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday felicitated five-term former MLA Keshavrao Shankarrao Dhondge, who turned 100 last month, in the Vidhan Bhavan here and lauded his contributions to public life.

Dhondge, also a former Lok Sabha MP, was born on July 25, 1922, and participated in the freedom movement. He founded an organization, the Shri Shivaji Mofat Education Society, to spread education among people.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said, “Dhondge represented the Kandhar constituency in Nanded district in the Assembly five times. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 1970. It was Dhondge who persuaded both the Houses of the Maharashtra legislature to start their proceedings by singing Vande Mataram on the first day of a session. His demand was accepted and came into force in 1990.”

The veteran politician, a member of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), won his first Assembly election in 1957 followed by victories in 1962, 1972, 1985 and 1990 state polls.

He also played a crucial role in formation of Loha tehsil in Nanded district in central Maharashtra.

Dhondge was invited to the Assembly complex in south Mumbai along with his family members and felicitated by the chief minister. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and other leaders were present at the function.

