Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Bandh in Warud Town After Attack On Shiv Sena Functionary

Local police said they have so far arrested one person in connection with the attack, while two others are absconding.

Maharashtra: Bandh in Warud Town After Attack On Shiv Sena Functionary
Deputy district chief of Shiv Sena, Yogesh Gharad attacked Photograph: Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 1:09 pm

A local Shiv Sena functionary was injured when two persons allegedly fired at him, following which the party called for a bandh in Warud town here in Maharashtra. The bandh was observed on Sunday by the Shiv Sena to register its strong protest against the attack on the party's deputy district chief Yogesh Gharad (42) on Saturday night. 

Local police said they have so far arrested one person in connection with the attack, while two others are absconding. On Saturday, two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly fired at Gharad, while he was also riding a two-wheeler, on a road near Multai square. He was rushed to a hospital Nagpur where his condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

Related stories

Hindutva Is Culture, Not Chaos, Says Shiv Sena; Slams BJP Over Hanuman Chalisa Row

Shiv Sena Has To Go Back To Agitation, Cadres Itching For Action: Shiv Sainik For 55 Years

The reason behind the attack was not yet known, the police said and appealed to people to maintain peace. Gharad in his complaint named one Gajanan Brahmane as the conspirator, besides the two assailants, an official from Warud police station said. The police have arrested Brahmane, while search was on for the two other absconding assailants, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Deputy District Chief Shiv Sena Yogesh Gharad Attacked Bandh Called Absconded Gajanan Brahmane Assailants Alleged Fired Conspirator
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Coexist In West Bengal

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Coexist In West Bengal

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back