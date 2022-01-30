Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Maha Logs 27,971 New COVID-19 Cases, 61 Fatalities

The case fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent in Maharashtra.

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 11:01 am

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 27,971 new coronavirus positive cases, including 85 Omicron infections, and 61 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. With the new additions, the overall caseload in the state mounted to 76,83,525 and the death toll to 1,42,522.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent in Maharashtra. With 50,142 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 72,92,791, leaving the state with 2,44,344 active cases, the department said.

The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 94.91 per cent, the department said. Of the 85 new Omicron cases, 44 were from Pune city, 39 from Mumbai and one each from Pune rural and Akola, the department said. Pune city recorded 5,386 new coronavirus cases, Nagpur city 2,060, Pimpri Chinchwad township 2,492, Nashik city 1,411 and Mumbai 1,411.

Of the eight administrative circles (including a number of districts), Pune circle recorded 11,086 cases, Nagpur circle 4,473, Nashik 3,742, Mumbai 3,456, Aurangabad 1,359, Latur 1,313, Kolhapur 1,366, and Akola circle 1,176. Pune circle recorded 17 deaths during the day, followed by Mumbai (18), Nashik (10), Kolhapur (six), Latur (six) and Nagpur (four). Akola and Aurangabad circles did not report any deaths in the past 24 hours, the department said.

With 1,69,862 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,43,33,720. Currently, 11,49,182 people are in home quarantine and 3,375 people are in institutional quarantine in the state. New cases: 27,971; Total cases: 76,83,525; New fatalities: 61; Total deaths: 1,42,522; Active cases: 2,44,344.

With PTI Inputs

