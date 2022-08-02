Madhya Pradesh Logs 164 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 1,493

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday logged 164 new cases of coronavirus, taking their total count to 10,50,226, but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The Covid -19 toll remained unchanged at 10,756, he added. At least 183 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,37,977, the official said.

With this, the state is now left with 1,493 active cases, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 3.0 per cent, he said. As many as 5,432 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,97,35,191, the official said.

As per a government release, 12,45,11,101 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 53,508 jabs were given on Tuesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,50,226, new cases 164, death toll 10,756, recoveries 10,37,977, active cases 1,493, total tests 2,97,35,191.

(With PTI inputs)