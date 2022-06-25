Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Madrasa Teacher Arrested For Raping Minor Student In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

A madarsa teacher was arrested by police for allegedly raping one of his students. The accused was arrested on Friday night and was sent to jail.

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 3:29 pm

A madarsa teacher was arrested by police for allegedly raping one of his students, a minor, police here said on Saturday.  


 "Zamir, a madarsa teacher, was arrested by our team for raping a seven-year-old student of his. The accused was arrested on Friday night and was sent to jail," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.  


 The teacher was arrested following a complaint in the matter at Nakurh Police Station filed by the victim’s father, he said.


 The father in his complaint alleged that the accused also threatened the victim to not tell anyone about the incident it or he will kill her, police said.


 The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

