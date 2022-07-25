Monday, Jul 25, 2022
M K Stalin Greeets Prez Droupadi Murmu, Hails Ram Nath Kovind For Services

Congratulating Kovind for successfully completing his term as the 14th President, Stalin recalled the former president's gesture of accepting his government's invitation to grace the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in August, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin File Photo

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 11:31 am

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday greeted President Droupadi Murmu saying the nation would benefit from her services and congratulated Ram Nath Kovind for successfully completing his term.

Congratulating Murmu for taking over as the 15th President, Stalin in his message said: "I am sure that the nation would stand to benefit from your services as the President of this great country and I wish you all the very best."

Her election conveys and strengthens the nation's trust in democracy and in the principle of inclusiveness, he said. Congratulating Kovind for successfully completing his term as the 14th President, Stalin recalled the former president's gesture of accepting his government's invitation to grace the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in August, 2021.

"I take this opportunity to thank you for all the support you have extended for the state as the President of the country. I am sure that the country would continue to benefit from your rich experience and I wish you good health and peace," Stalin said in his message to Kovind. 

(With PTI Inputs)

