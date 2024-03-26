Light Rain Likely In Delhi

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, with the weather office predicting light rain.
The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 70 per cent.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 120 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.