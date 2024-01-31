Lauding the shepherds' courage, Chushul councilor Konchok Stanzin said he salutes those 'who always stand to protect our land and stand as the second guardian force of the nation.'

"See how our local people are showing their bravery in front of the PLA claiming that the area they are stopping is our nomad's grazing land. PLA stopping our nomads from grazing in our territory. Seems it is never a never-ending process due to different lines of perceptions," Stanzin said.

In another post, he stated that the shepherds standing up to the army is "heartening to see".

"It is heartening to see the positive impact made by @firefurycorps_IA [Indian Army] in border areas of Eastern Ladakh in facilitating the graziers and nomads to assert their rights in traditional grazing grounds along the north bank of Pangong. I would like to thank Indian Army for such strong civil-military relations and looking after the interests of the border area population. (sic)," Stanzin tweeted.