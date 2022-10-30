Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kharge Slams Centre, Asks Why BJP Government Is Averse To Grooming Scientific Temperament

Citing media reports, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday claimed that the Modi government plans to scrap nearly 300 science awards and asked why it is so averse to grooming scientific temperament.

Mallikarjun Kharge presented certificate of election
Mallikarjun Kharge presented certificate of election Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 7:15 am

Citing media reports, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday claimed that the Modi government plans to scrap nearly 300 science awards and asked why it is so averse to grooming scientific temperament.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge shared media reports which claimed that more than 300 government awards for scientists from ministries of science, space, health and family welfare, and earth sciences have been discontinued.

"Modi Govt has the lowest spending on R&D in the world and now they plan to scrap nearly 300 science awards," he said in a tweet.

These awards are not only for recognition but also help in funding the scientific community, Kharge said.

"Why is the BJP Govt so averse to groom(ing) scientific temperament," the Congress president asked.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ministries Of Science Lowest Spending On R&D Shared Media Reports Grooming Scientific Temperament Modi Government Scrap Nearly 300 Science Awards
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Parag Agrawal Is The First Person To Be Fired By Elon Musk After Twitter Takeover?

Why Parag Agrawal Is The First Person To Be Fired By Elon Musk After Twitter Takeover?

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes