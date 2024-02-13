Kerala: Two Dead, 15 Injured In Massive Blast At Firecracker Warehouse

As per the police FIR, the firecrackers and the gunpowder were illegally stored in a shed by the contractor as per the instruction of the temple officials.

However, police haven't yet given any exact reason for the sudden explosion. The explosion from the crackers and gunpowder killed one person, critically injured at least 16 others and damaged several houses in the vicinity, the FIR further said.

Meanwhile, revenue officials visited the explosion site and houses in the locality to take stock of the loss of property. Forensic experts also examined the place in search of scientific evidence to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

Health department sources said the condition of four injured persons, admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College here, is serious. The first deceased person was identified as Vishnu hailing from Thiruvananthapuram who was suspected to have driven the vehicle which had loaded the firecrackers, authorities said.

The other details of 55-year-old Divakaran, who died in the evening, were not immediately known, they said. Around 25 houses and some shops in the vicinity were severely damaged, while two vehicles were completely charred due to the explosion.

Though the exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, fire and rescue personnel who rushed to spot suspect the possible reason to be the simultaneous explosion of a huge cache of firecrackers brought to the warehouse.