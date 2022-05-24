Kedarnath Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rains In Uttarakhand: Officials

Owing to heavy downpour in the area, the Rudraprayag district administration suspended the Kedarnath yatra on Monday, said officials. The devotees en route to the shrine were halted at various places between Gaurikund and Kedarnath.

The Rudraprayag district magistrate said the people who had already worshipped at the Lord Shiva’s temple in Kedarnath by Monday morning were stopped from undertaking their return journey.

Conscious of the 2013 Kedarnath deluge tragedy, the Rudraprayag district administration appealed to pilgrims to stay put at their respective stations till the weather improves, he said.

Similarly, the people readying themselves to proceed to Kedarnath from its base camp Gaurikund were stopped from undertaking the onward journey to the shrine, he said.

The district administration is taking all possible precautions to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, he added

