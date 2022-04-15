Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Suicide Case: Minister KS Eshwarappa Submits Resignation To CM Bommai

KS Eshwarappa is an accused in a case of a suicide of a contractor.

Karnataka Suicide Case: Minister KS Eshwarappa Submits Resignation To CM Bommai
Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 9:49 pm

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai after being embroiled in the suicide of a government contractor. 

Belgavi-based contractor Santosh Patil had in a suicide note blamed Eshwarappa for his death. He was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa of corruption.

Patil had last month complained to Union minister Giriraj Singh and otehr central BJP leaders that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works he had done in Hindalga village. He had further accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding 40 per cent commission for releasing the due payment.

Related stories

Karnataka Suicide Row: Minister KS Eshwarappa Resigns, 10 Latest Developments

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa Booked In Contractor’s Suicide Case

Eshwarappa, who held the portfolio of rural development and panchayati raj, had on Thursday announced his resignation.

The police FIR in the case names Eshwarappa as an accused. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Karnataka Contractor KS Eshwarappa Resignation Minister Resignation Death Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

AAP At The Grassroots And Its Big Strides In Gujarat

AAP At The Grassroots And Its Big Strides In Gujarat