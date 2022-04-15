Karnataka Suicide Case: Minister KS Eshwarappa Submits Resignation To CM Bommai

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai after being embroiled in the suicide of a government contractor.

Belgavi-based contractor Santosh Patil had in a suicide note blamed Eshwarappa for his death. He was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa of corruption.

Patil had last month complained to Union minister Giriraj Singh and otehr central BJP leaders that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works he had done in Hindalga village. He had further accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding 40 per cent commission for releasing the due payment.

Eshwarappa, who held the portfolio of rural development and panchayati raj, had on Thursday announced his resignation.

The police FIR in the case names Eshwarappa as an accused.

With PTI inputs.