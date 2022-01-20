Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Karnataka Govt Launches AVGC Center Of Excellence In Bengaluru

The AVGC Center of Excellence (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics CoE), considered as a pioneering high technology digital media hub, funded by the Karnataka Department of Electronics, IT/BT, was launched on Thursday.

Karnataka Govt Launches AVGC Center Of Excellence In Bengaluru
- Representational Image/Unsplash

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 5:14 pm

The AVGC Center of Excellence (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics CoE), considered as a pioneering high technology digital media hub, funded by the Karnataka Department of Electronics, IT/BT, was launched on Thursday. It has been launched as an initiative of ‘Innovate Karnataka’, the department said.

Through this, the Karnataka government which owns the credit of being the first State in India to introduce an AVGC policy way back in 2012, has also become the country’s first to set up such a center of excellence which is also said to be the biggest in Asia, it said in a release."This CoE brings digital excellence to creative industries. India now commands around 10 per cent of the global AVGC market and has the potential to reach 20-25 percent by 2027. The State of Karnataka has been driving the AVGC sector in the country. Our government is proud of this CoE and this Center will take us to greater prominence in the sector," Minister for Electronics, IT/BT C N Ashwath Narayan said.

The Centre also has a 'Finishing School' which offers unique courses based on emerging technology such as virtual reality, digital compression, photogrammetry, gamification of education, real-time virtual production, and other emerging technologies, he said. Stating that the state will come out with the new AVGC policy within one year and required land will be provided within a year to set up a dedicated ‘Digital Media Entertainment Area’, the Minister said, more Small CoEs will be set up across the state particularly on campuses of universities and collaborations will be made with more number of fine arts institutions.

E V Ramana Reddy, Assistant Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T said, Karnataka accounts for a 20 per cent share of the Indian Entertainment & AVGC industry. "A total of over 300 animation, VFX & gaming studios operate in Karnataka employing over 15,000+ professionals. With the launch of this CoE, the AVGC ecosystem will be further benefitted," he said, adding that the objective of the COE is to syndicate and make available the best facilities and technologies to start-ups, AVGC studios, and professionals who find it difficult to fund or access such a high-technology stack individually.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Inventions & Innovations Digital Gaming/ ESports Information Technology Visual Arts
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony