'If You Want To Bid Farewell To Me...': Kamal Nath's Message To Congress Workers

Addressing a meeting of the party workers at Harrai on his home turf Chhindwara, the 77-year-old leader said he had been receiving their love and trust for many years, adding that he is ready to leave if they want to bid him farewell.

"If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself. This is a matter of your choice," news agency PTI quoted the former MP chief minister as saying.