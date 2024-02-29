National

'If You Want To Bid Farewell To Me...': Kamal Nath's Message To Congress Workers

Addressing a meeting of the party workers at Harrai on his home turf Chhindwara, the 77-year-old leader said he had been receiving their love and trust for many years, adding that he is ready to leave if they want to bid him farewell.

Outlook Web Desk
February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
Kamal Nath recently dismissed speculation of him switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who recently dismissed speculation of him switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), set rumour mills abuzz again after telling party workers that he would not "impose" himself on them and would "leave" if they want him to.

"If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself. This is a matter of your choice," news agency PTI quoted the former MP chief minister as saying.

Congress leader Kamal Nath| - PTI
Amid speculation that he might join the BJP, the veteran politician on Tuesday dismissed them as a "media creation".

"You [media[ are making such speculations and nobody else is saying so. Have you ever heard from me? You run the news and ask me. You should refute this news," Kamal Nath told reporters on Tuesday.

Kamal Nath's son Nakul is a Lok Sabha member from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. Kamal Nath had already announced that Nakul will contest again from this seat.

Kamal Nath, who represents the Chhindwara assembly seat, said the BJP projects itself aggressively but Congress workers should not panic.

"We have to vote for securing the future and I have trust in all of you," he said.

Kamal Nath also brought up the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and said that the temple belongs to all, suggesting BJP should not take credit for its construction.

"Does the BJP own the Ram temple? It belongs to all, including me. The temple is constructed with public money. The Supreme Court gave a verdict and since they [BJP] are in power, they constructed the temple," Kamal Nath said.

Kamal Nath also said he worshipped Lord Ram and constructed a big temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman on the land owned by him in Chhindwara.

"We are religious people and keep our culture intact," he said.

Kamal Nath

