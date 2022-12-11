Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
JK: Two Die Of Hepatitis A In Anantnag village

JK: Two Die Of Hepatitis A In Anantnag village

They said random sampling has been undertaken in the area and the Health Department has so far taken 131 samples, out of which 84 samples have come negative, while others are being processed. 

Hepatitis C Patient
Two people died of Hepatitis A iStock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 8:47 pm

Two people died of Hepatitis A while four others are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, officials said on Sunday. The six cases were detected in Turka Tachloo village of the south Kashmir district, they said.

"Of the total, two people have died of the disease while four others are stable," the officials said. They said random sampling has been undertaken in the area and the Health Department has so far taken 131 samples, out of which 84 samples have come negative, while others are being processed. 

The officials said teams of the Health Department are monitoring the situation. Director of Health Services (Kashmir) Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather also visited the area on Saturday along with a team of doctors, they said. Water samples from the area have also been lifted and are being analysed, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

