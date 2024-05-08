National

JD(S) MLA Revanna Remanded To Judicial Custody Till May 14 In Woman Kidnap Case

After the completion of four days of police custody, the 66-year-old Revanna, son of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was produced before an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The court remanded him to judicial custody for seven days till May 14.