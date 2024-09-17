National

Jammu And Kashmir Set For Voting In First Assembly Polls Since Art 370 Abrogation

Jammu and Kashmir is set to vote on Wednesday, September 18, for its first assembly election since become a Union Territory in 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which stripped it off of its special status and also of its status of a state. The voting for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is taking place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.