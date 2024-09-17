Jammu And Kashmir Set For Voting In First Assembly Polls Since Art 370 Abrogation

Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district.
Security personnel make arrangements at a polling station ahead of the 1st phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Pampore area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.
Security personnel stand guard at a polling station ahead of the 1st phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Pampore area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.
A security personnel stands guard at a polling station ahead of the 1st phase of Assembly elections, in Pampore area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.
Polling officials with security personnel leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district.
Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district.
Polling officials with EVMs and other election material arrive at a polling station for the 1st phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Pampore area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.
Election Staff carrying EVMs and other related material arrive at a polling station ahead of the 1st phase of Assembly elections, in Pampore area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.