National

Jammu And Kashmir Set For Voting In First Assembly Polls Since Art 370 Abrogation

Jammu and Kashmir is set to vote on Wednesday, September 18, for its first assembly election since become a Union Territory in 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which stripped it off of its special status and also of its status of a state. The voting for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is taking place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

J&K Polls 2024, Kishtwar: Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations | Photo: PTI

Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district.

2/8
J&K Polls 2024, South Kashmir: Security personnel make arrangements at a polling station
J&K Polls 2024, South Kashmir: Security personnel make arrangements at a polling station | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Security personnel make arrangements at a polling station ahead of the 1st phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Pampore area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

3/8
J&K Polls 2024, South Kashmir: Security personnel stand guard at a polling station in Pulwama
J&K Polls 2024, South Kashmir: Security personnel stand guard at a polling station in Pulwama | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Security personnel stand guard at a polling station ahead of the 1st phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Pampore area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

4/8
J&K Polls 2024, South Kashmir: A security personnel stands guard at a polling station
J&K Polls 2024, South Kashmir: A security personnel stands guard at a polling station | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

A security personnel stands guard at a polling station ahead of the 1st phase of Assembly elections, in Pampore area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

5/8
J&K Polls 2024, Kishtwar: Polling officials with security personnel leave for their respective polling stations
J&K Polls 2024, Kishtwar: Polling officials with security personnel leave for their respective polling stations | Photo: PTI

Polling officials with security personnel leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district.

6/8
J&K Polls 2024: Polling officials in Kishtwar district
J&K Polls 2024: Polling officials in Kishtwar district | Photo: PTI

Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district.

7/8
J&K Polls 2024, South Kashmir: Polling officials with EVMs and other election material arrive at a polling station
J&K Polls 2024, South Kashmir: Polling officials with EVMs and other election material arrive at a polling station | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Polling officials with EVMs and other election material arrive at a polling station for the 1st phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Pampore area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

8/8
J&K Polls 2024, South Kashmir: Election Staff carrying EVMs arrive at a polling station
J&K Polls 2024, South Kashmir: Election Staff carrying EVMs arrive at a polling station | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Election Staff carrying EVMs and other related material arrive at a polling station ahead of the 1st phase of Assembly elections, in Pampore area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

