Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation Commission Signs Final Order Redrawing J&K's Political Map

The three-member Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday signed the final order on redrawing the assembly constituencies of the union territory, a day before its term was to end, according to officials.

The panel, headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Desai, has proposed to increase the number of seats in the UT from 83 to 90. It has proposed six new constituencies for Jammu division and one for Kashmir. As of now, the Kashmir division has 46 seats and the Jammu division 37.

After the restructuring, panel recommended 43 seats for Jammu division while for Kashmir, it was 47 seats.

Besides these constituencies, there are 24 seats in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that continue to remain vacant.

For the first time, nine seats have been proposed for scheduled tribes.

A copy of this order and the report, detailing the number of constituencies and their size, will be submitted to the government after which the order will be issued through a gazette notification.

Formed in March 2020, the panel was granted a one-year extension last year. It has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio members.

In February, it was again given a two-month extension to complete its task. Its term was to otherwise end on March 6.

National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, two of Jammu and Kashmir's leading political parties, had earlier expressed displeasure at the panel's draft report.

Former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was quoted as saying by NDTV, "The delimitation exercise is done for furtherance of BJP agenda. The commission has shown no regard to law and Constitution. Particularly, the majority community, be it in Rajouri, Kashmir, or Chinab valley have been disempowered. In a sense they have been disenfranchised."

“The NC summarily rejects draft working paper made available by Delimitation Commission to associate members on February 4. A detailed response will follow after the party has had time to discuss the implications of what has been proposed,” party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar was earlier quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Appreciating the panel's draft proposal in February, the Bharatiya Janata Party's J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina told PTI at the time, "The Delimitation Commission has done a commendable job. They have gone through the length and breadth and met different political parties besides leaders of various social and religious organisations and panchayati raj institution members, including district and block development council members, before coming out with a draft proposal."

