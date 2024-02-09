Bharat Ratna For MS Swaminathan But Centre Still Silent On His MSP Formula, Says Congress' Jairam Ramesh

What all did Jairam Ramesh say?

"Even today farmers are ready to march to Delhi but the government is not listening," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X after three Bharat Ratna awards were announced for Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and MS Swaminathan

"Providing justice to farmers is one of the main objectives of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Our demand for 'Kisan Nyay' is that farmers should be given a legal guarantee of giving minimum support price on the basis of Swaminathan formula. This will be a true tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji and Swaminathan ji," Jairam Ramesh said.