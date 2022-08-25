Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
J&K: Army Foils Third Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Jammu In Last 72 Hours

A group of terrorists tried to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Pallanwala sector on Tuesday night. Alert troops fired at them, forcing them to retreat.

Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 7:56 am

Army troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in the forward area of Jammu district, officials said on Wednesday.

A group of terrorists tried to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Pallanwala sector on Tuesday night. Alert troops fired at them, forcing them to retreat, they said.

This is the third failed infiltration attempt by terrorists in the last 72 hours along the LoC in the Jammu region.

On August 21, alert soldiers deployed in the Jhangar sector of Rajouri's Naushera spotted the movement of two to three terrorists on the Indian side of the LoC and challenged them, the officials said.

A terrorist tried to flee, but was injured in firing by the soldiers and captured alive. Two other terrorists who were hiding behind him managed to flee, they said.

In the second infiltration bid on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, a group of two to three terrorists tried to infiltrate in the Lam sector of Naushera. As they moved ahead into minefields, a series of mines got activated and two terrorists were eliminated on the spot, the officials said.

National Indian Army Line Of Control (LoC) Jammu And Kashmir Attack Militants Terrorists
